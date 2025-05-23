Murder Suspect on the Run After Escaping From Another Louisiana Jail

HAMMOND, La. – A 19-year-old murder suspect is once again on the run after escaping from a Tangipahoa Parish jail—the second time he’s broken out in just over a year, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO).

The inmate, Tra’Von Johnson of Tickfaw, was awaiting trial for a 2022 home invasion that left one man dead and injured a child in the Hammond area. Johnson reportedly escaped Thursday afternoon (May 22) around 4:30 p.m. with the help of another inmate who lifted him over the facility’s perimeter fence.

According to WVUE, authorities say his absence went unnoticed until nearly 10 p.m., when someone from the public called the jail questioning if Johnson was still in custody. A headcount and review quickly confirmed he was missing.

This marks Johnson’s second escape from the same jail, having also broken out during a May 2024 incident involving three other inmates.

Search Efforts Now Underway

Law enforcement has launched a full-scale manhunt and is working closely with surrounding agencies to locate Johnson. The sheriff’s office has also reached out to victims, family members, and known associates.

Johnson is described as:

Black male

5’5” tall, 120 lbs

Brown eyes

Known to frequent the Tickfaw, Hammond, and Pumpkin Center areas

How to Report Tips

If you see Johnson or have any information on his whereabouts, contact:

911 (within Tangipahoa Parish)

985-345-6150 (outside the parish)

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245

Or submit a tip online at www.tangicrimestoppers.com

Tips can remain anonymous, and rewards may be available for information that leads to his capture.

“Johnson is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone found helping him could face serious charges,” TPSO stated.

This latest escape comes just days after a high-profile inmate breakout in a different Louisiana jail, further hyping up security concerns across correctional facilities statewide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.