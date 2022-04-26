Neighbor Reports Fire at Lafayette Home

The woman who lives at 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive experienced having a fire at her home, but she was able to escape without injuries according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan.

Trahan says a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home just before 7 o'clock Tuesday morning and called for help.

Lafayette firefighters say the woman who lives at the home woke up to the smell of smoke. It made her cough. She was able to leave her bedroom and navigate the thick smoke in her hallway to reach an exit.

Trahan says they do know the fire started on the counter in the kitchen of the home, but they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

The home received both heavy smoke and fire damage. It took firefighters about ten minutes to put out the blaze.

