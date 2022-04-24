Fellow dispatchers with the New Iberia Police Department are working to raise funds for their colleague Sara Hollingsworth who is battling Lymphoma.

Imagine that you are a single mother just trying to raise your 2-year-old daughter. That can be difficult all on its own. Now imagine that you have been diagnosed with Lymphoma trying to work and raise a child. That's the reality for Sara Hollingsworth.

What is Lymphoma?

Webmd reports that Lymphoma is a type of cancer that lymphocyte cells which are infection-fighting cells. There are two types of Lymphoma, and there are Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphoma. It's not known was causes Lymphoma, and a variety of factors dictate the outcome for each individual with this type of cancer.

What are Fellow Dispatchers Doing to Help?

When you are a single parent trying to make ends meet that can be tough enough. I can only imagine it becomes even more of a challenge trying to make ends meet when you are going through treatment. Hollingsworth's fellow dispatchers are raising money by selling t-shirts.

What Is the Money Going to Be Used For?

According to her co-workers, they are raising money through t-shirt sales so that Hollingsworth can have more money at the end of the month than more bills at the end of the month than money. I know we have all gone through that, and for many people, that is their reality today.

How Can You Help?

You can help by buying a t-shirt. It's easy enough to do. You can click here to get to the site where you can purchase the shirt.

On the page to buy the shirt there are people who have commented about their support of Sara. Most of the supporters are local people, but even other people from other states are helping:

Tracy Carroll bought a t-shirt, she commented, "Prayers from Monroe County E-911 Madisonville, TN."

The fundraiser is nine t-shirt sales away from meeting its goal.

Does a Donation Go to Sara?

Yes. I made a donation, and $24.30 immediately went to Sara's effort. That's a small processing fee to help out a local lady.