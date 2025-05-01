Louisiana State Police Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a New Iberia Police Department officer that occurred Wednesday evening near the intersection of Ann Street and Buckeye Street.

According to a press release from LSP, New Iberia officers responded to an incident shortly before 8:00 p.m. on April 30, 2025. During the response, one officer discharged their weapon, fatally striking a male subject.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased, and no officers were injured in the incident.

Details surrounding what led to the shooting remain unclear at this time. State Police detectives from the Bureau of Investigations – Region 2 were called in by the New Iberia Police Department to lead the inquiry. As of now, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Louisiana State Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video or photo evidence to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the LSP’s online reporting system at www.lsp.org or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The shooting has drawn concern from the community, as numerous people posted about hearing the shooting on social media. LSP says further details will be shared as the investigation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.