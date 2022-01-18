New Iberia Suspect Being Sought For Friday Shootings

New Iberia Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Daesha Hughes says officers are now looking for Leroy Lenwood Jr. in connection to a shooting incident Friday night in which two women were injured.

Hughes says that while one of the female shooting victims was treated and released from a hospital Friday night, the other female is still there. She is considered to be stable, but she is in critical condition. These shootings happened at around 11 o'clock Friday night, and officers have not released a motive in connection with this case.

Leroy Lenwood Jr. Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police loading...

When police officers find Lenwood Jr, he will be facing multiple charges including the following:

Two Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Three Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

One Count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

This shooting happened n the 700 block of Mississippi Street

What Do You Do If You Have Information?

Anyone who knows anything about where to find Leroy Linwood Jr. is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

