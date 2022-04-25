New PJ’s Location Set for Johnston Street

It is no secret that I love coffee. So when I hear of another coffee place opening up in Lafayette I get really excited.

This time PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening another storefront on Johnston Street. This new location will be in the former Voodoo Daiquiri drive-thru located at 4480 Johnston Street near the Camellia Boulevard intersection.

In a recent survey that we did on social media, it was revealed that PJ’s is a beloved establishment here in Acadiana.

PJ’s currently has one open store on Camellia Blvd, located at 1801 Camellia Blvd. However, according to PJ’s website they are currently planning to open two other locations at 1501 W. Pinhook Rd and at 809 Apollo Rd in Scott in addition to this new location on Johnston St.

1501 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette, La

809 Apollo Road in Scott, La

If you are looking for something delicious to order when you go on your next coffee run then I would suggest my favorites, an iced caramel latte with a blueberry muffin.