New York Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani’s Law License

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because they say he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

The court found that Giuliani - who is ex-President Donald Trump's former personal attorney - had violated the code of conduct for lawyers by making false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud. The ruling Thursday will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

Giuliani’s attorneys vowed to challenge the suspension. They said they were confident his license would be reinstated.

Speaking of the challenge to the presidential election, Michigan Senate Republicans who investigated the state's presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud. In a report released Wednesday, they also urge the state attorney general to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.”

The GOP-led state Senate Oversight Committee says citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state.

Back to Giuliani, he and his lawyers will get to designate which materials seized from him in the late-April raids will be reviewed by a court-appointed expert reviewer to determine what should never be seen by federal prosecutors. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Barbara Jones was appointed as an expert reviewer or “special master" in the case. She said in her first report to a federal judge Wednesday that she will review “potentially privileged documents” chosen by lawyers for Giuliani.

(Story written by JIM MUSTIAN, DAVID EGGERT, LARRY NEUMEISTER/AP)

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry