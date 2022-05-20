NFL Running Back Tarik Cohen Suffers Serious Leg Injury While Working Out on Instagram Live

Free agent NFL running back Tarik Cohen has apparently suffered a serious lower-leg injury while working out. The moment was captured on Instagram Live, as the storied ball-carrier has been working to overcome back-to-back seasons that were plagued by injury.

The former Chicago Bears running back has been hard at work with the hopes of finding a landing-spot to continue his NFL career.

Recently, Cohen shared his emotional and raw journey in his 'Letter to My Younger Self'. The letter detailed everything that he has gone through since entering the NFL.

That journey has included the deaths of his two brothers as well as multiple major injuries. Now, it seems as though another major injury has befallen Cohen.

Tarik Cohen Injures Leg While Working Out - Captured on Instagram Live

Some on Twitter believe that with Cohen's history of injury, this may be the final straw for his football career.

Anyone in the sports world knows what a trying career Cohen has had both on and off of the field. Many are reacting to the news of his most recent injury and you can check out their thoughts on Twitter below.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Cohen at this difficult time. While the outlook of this injury may be bleak, the NFL talent has a lot of support from those in and around the sports world. Hopefully Cohen can recover from yet another devastating blow.