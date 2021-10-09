NOLA Flashmob to Reenact ‘Thriller’ on Halloween [VIDEO]

Now that fall is finally here, it's time to look forward to some fun! We've missed so many of our cherished annual events due to the coronavirus pandemic, but here's one that is back. And it's sure to bring a "thrill" to Louisiana citizens who want to participate in something special for Halloween.

It's no secret that New Orleans is a pretty spooky place. Some might even say creepy, so it's the perfect setting for a reenactment of a very famous and beloved Halloween tradition. For the 10th year, Kenneth “Kynt” Bryan, founder of Flash Mob New Orleans is staging the famous crowd scene from Michael Jackson's 1983 classic video "Thriller". You might remember that it was released on Halloween of that year, and made quite the cultural splash around the world.

According to their website Flashmob New Orleans "is the first local community based dance company that uniquely offers people from every walk of life the opportunity to dance and perform in New Orleans, and is known worldwide for their annual “Michael Jackson Thriller Flashmob” at New Orleans City Hall."

The public is invited to participate in the annual event on Sunday, October 31, and in preparation, Flash Mob New Orleans is holding a set of workshops to get revelers ready for the fun.

According to OffBeat Magazine, "Workshops will be held on Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 pm through October 30 at the Ann Burr Dance Studio, 1128 Dublin Street. Attendees will dance their way through Michael Jackson’s musical legacy with moves harkening back to the original “Thriller” music video that debuted in 1983." Let's get ready to "terrorize y'all's neighborhoods" friends.

