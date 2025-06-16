Lafayette, LA—One of Lafayette’s oldest shopping centers is getting a new lease on life. Northgate Mall, a fixture in North Lafayette since 1969, has been purchased by local entrepreneur and construction industry leader Jacoby Landry.

According to our media partners at KATC, Landry has bold plans to turn the aging mall into a thriving mixed-use business center.

Landry officially acquired the 20.8-acre property last week in a $2.8 million deal, with intentions to preserve and transform the structure, not demolish it. According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), the reimagined Northgate will feature small retailers, professional service providers, and be anchored by a boutique medi-spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and indoor pickleball courts.

“This has been a vision of mine for a long time,” said Landry, who grew up in neighboring St. Martin Parish. “I saw what the mall meant to this area, and now I see what it can be—an energizing hub where small businesses thrive, people gather, and North Lafayette shines again.”

Backed by Local Leadership and Economic Development Programs

Landry’s plans are the latest success story from LEDA’s Elevate North Lafayette Program, which brings in national redevelopment experts to support local developers focused on revitalizing historically underinvested areas. Landry credited the program’s guidance and mentorship with giving him the confidence and tools to take on the ambitious project.

LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell told us that Landry's actions are not only "bold" but also align with the bigger picture that local leaders have for North Lafayette and the city as a whole.

This project represents the kind of bold, community-centered redevelopment Lafayette needs. As the redevelopment authority, LEDA is proud to assist with project coordination and help ensure the vision aligns with broader revitalization goals for North Lafayette. It’s exciting to see Jacoby - a successful local business owner and contractor - stepping up to reimagine such an important property.

LEDA will assist Landry’s multi-phase redevelopment with project coordination, access to public resources, and ongoing support. The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA), which administers the Northway Economic Development District, is also expected to play a strategic role in the project’s success.

A Moment That Can Transform North Lafayette

The redevelopment effort has received widespread praise from community leaders.

“It is with great joy that Lafayette’s Northside Mall is now under the ownership of a local, vested, proven businessman,” said Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. “When most are disinvesting, Mr. Landry is reinvesting in a catalytic project for the entire Lafayette community.”

Initial steps will focus on structural stabilization and retaining current tenants, followed by interior buildouts and renovations. The mall’s transformation is expected to unfold over several years, but the groundwork is being laid now.

See more details from our media partners at KATC here and a deeper dive with Adam Daigle's report at The Acadiana Advocate here.