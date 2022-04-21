UPDATE: (8:49 a.m.)

Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti tells KPEL this all began to unfold at around 6:15 this morning in the 600 block of Fox Run. A person called the Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious person.

Officers responded and came into contact with a person meeting the description. The person resisted being arrested and an altercation happened. An officer discharged a gun, and the suspect fled.

The search for the suspect continues.

ORIGINAL: (7:45 a.m.)

The details are very sparse at this time, but we do know that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

While we don't have any other information, we do know that the investigation is ongoing at this time and that the situation unfolded on Pinhook Road between Verot and Southpark.

We are told that the shooting is on Pinhook near Broad Road.

Like all investigations, investigators must be tight-lipped to protect the investigation.

As soon as we can get more confirmed information, on the record, we will bring it to you.

