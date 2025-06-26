Officials with the Louisiana State Police have started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Port Barre after a request was made from that agency for them to do so.

What Is Known About The Louisiana Officer-Involved Shooting?

The shooting happened Wednesday night around nine o'clock near the intersection of Rayne Road and Carline Street in Port Barre.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Peggy Bourque of the Public Affairs Section, the investigation is ongoing to determine what occurred during the evening.

Bourque says that one person was shot Wednesday evening, and that suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

She adds that no law enforcement officers were hurt during this situation.

Bourque points out that law enforcement officials want anyone who might have pictures or videos of the situation to contact detectives with the Louisiana State Police.

In order to give information anonymously, you can go to the State Police website at lsp.org and click on the "Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity" tab to report your information. You can also click here to go straight to this page.

