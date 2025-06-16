(KPEL News) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say their detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting after being requested to do so by the Marskville Police Department.

According to Master Trooper Casey Wallace, the Marksville Police Department contacted them to begin the process of investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on June 15, 2025.

Shooting in Marksville Prompts State Police Investigation

State Police detectives began the process of investigating the details of the shooting. They continue to gather evidence and talk to those involved.

Wallace says one person was shot during the officer-involved shooting. That subject was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but did not die from the shooting.

Two Marksville Police Department officers had minor injuries in the situation. They were both treated and released from an area hospital.

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 15 Marksville Shooting

Louisiana State Police officials say detectives continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They are not releasing other information about the case at this time.

If you or someone you know has information about this shooting, which could include pictures or videos of what happened, you are urged to contact the Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Officials Are Asking For Information

If you wish to report information, you can contact officials at the State Police through their online reporting system on the lsp.org website. You click on the Suspicious Activity tab, which can be accessed via this link.

If you prefer, you can call the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center at 1-800-434-8007.

Louisiana State Police detectives were contacted right before 5 Sunday afternoon to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Laurel Street in Marksville.

