(Baton Rouge, LA) - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations detectives and the FBI are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near a food mart in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, in which a federal ATF officer was injured, as well as a suspect, according to a report at WAFB.

Federal Officer Injured In Tense Shooting Incident

The Louisiana State Police also released a press release about the situation. Still, it was a WAFB source that confirmed the agent who was injured works for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sergeant Will Huggins with the Louisiana State Police says one subject was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The agent from ATC was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Louisiana First News reports the federal ATF agent was injured in the leg by shrapnel. The shooting happened at around 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon near the S Mart Food Mart on North Foster Drive by Fairfields Avenue.

WAFB has a report from the shooting site,

Baton Rouge Community Responds To Shooting

WBRZ, while on the scene of the shooting, was able to talk to members of the Baton Rouge Community Street Team. Khoury Brown says,

It's a lot of trauma here, this store is very heavily a trauma trigger, something went on here years ago, and I think we just got to contribute to the energy, making things better or creating better memories for ourselves.

Brown went on to give further thoughts about the situation when speaking to WBRZ,

Louisiana News First had this quote from the FBI,

The FBI is responding to the shooting that took place on North Foster Drive involving a federal agent during a law enforcement operation. This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are working with all of our partners, and we cannot comment further at this time.

WBRZ reports this is the same general area where Alton Sterling was shot and killed in 2016. The two officers who responded that night did not face charges in the shooting, according to ABC.

Investigators Working To Piece Together Chaotic Scene

Officials with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab were at the scene, processing evidence to gather more information about what happened during the incident.

