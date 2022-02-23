State Police: One Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Crowley

UPDATE: (11:48 a.m.)

Trooper Thomas Gossen has confirmed that one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Crowley.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital but did die from injuries after being shot by at least one officer. Below is the text of the press release sent by the Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL: (11:15 a.m.)

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in an Acadiana town.

State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen will only confirm that they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Crowley.

We do know the shooting happened at the corner of Seventh Street and Parker Avenue.

They are working on gathering information. As that information becomes available, we will detail it here for you.

The following is the text of the press release from the Louisiana State Police:

Crowley – On February 23, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m. detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Crowley Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving at least one of their officers in the 700 block of North Parkerson Avenue. One subject was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

