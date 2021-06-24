Son Accused of Shooting His Father at Home Near Gueydan (UPDATED)

UPDATED STORY: Anthony Caro, III has been charged with Second Degree Murder after allegedly killing his father, Anthony Caro, Jr. in a shooting Wednesday evening near Gueydan and Lake Arthur.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, deputies encountered the son's vehicle parked on LA Highway 717 as they were responding to the shooting that happened on Lakeside Drive. Deputies say the son got into an altercation with them, then crashed his vehicle.

Deputies say more charges are pending and more details will be released as they become available.

_________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is dead, and a person is in custody after a shooting near Gueydan Wednesday night.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais says, via a press release, that in addition to their suspect, they are questioning another person.

Langlinais says they are releasing very few details in connection with this case including what the motive was for the shooting.

Officials say they will provide more details at a later time.