Opelousas Man Arrested in May Shooting (UPDATED)

UPDATED STORY (June 25): Donvonta Mallett was arrested on Thursday after Opelousas Police say he barricaded himself inside a female acquaintance's apartment in the 1100 block of Ballard Lane. He is being booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Illegal Possession of a firearm by a Felon

Illegal Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 12): An Opelousas man is been sought for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times during an argument according to Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department in a press release.

Guidry says police are trying to find the alleged shooter, Donvonta Mallet.

Officials say this situation all started at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon after they got a call about shots being fired in the area of Daly and Leo Streets.

When police got to the scene, they found that a woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital, where at last check, the woman is said to still be in serious condition.

As the investigation into the shooting incident progressed, Guidry says they learned that there was some type of argument between Mallet, the victim, and a male acquaintance of the female victim. As the argument progressed, Guidry says that Mallet is accused of pulling out a gun and firing several times at the woman. The woman's friend was also hit with gunfire. It is then, Guidry says, that Mallet ran away from the scene.

Major Guidry says that the Wednesday afternoon argument was not the first time there was discord between these three people. Apparently there was also a prior disagreement before the Wednesday situation started to unfold between Mallet and the woman's male friend.

Opelousas Police officials are asking anyone who might know where to find Donvonta Mallet, to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also email their department by sending your information to crimetips@opelousaspd.com. Another option to give detectives information is to call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You could also use the P3 app on any mobile device. When you are contacting police to give information about Mallet you do NOT have to give them any information about yourself.

