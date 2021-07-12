Patterson Man Arrested on Rape Charges

Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Patterson man on charges of First-Degree Rape.

The accused is 45-year-old Ernest Ray Harris. He was arrested on the rape charge and on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Photo courtesy of St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

A complaint was made with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 8th, and they began investigating Harris. He was then arrested at around 7:15 on the evening of Friday, July 9.

The crime is alleged to have happened in the Amelia area.

Harris' arrest came after their investigation, and the man's bail was set at $300,000.

