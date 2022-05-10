Pizzagate: Acadiana Takes Notice of FBI’s Domino’s Run During Courthouse Raid
On Monday, we told you the the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice had executed a search warrant at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse. While we still don't know what exactly the FBI and DOJ are investigating, we do something about what happened in the courthouse Monday. Agents dined on pizza during their dinner berak.
These photos captured about two hours after the raid began show agents bringing boxes of Domino's Pizza and cases of water into the courthouse. While speculation about what the investigation entails ran rampant online, many of our listeners wanted to know other details about the case.
Yes. Acadiana wanted to know about the pizza.
This comment is one of many posted to our Facebook pages since the story broke. Our listeners wanted to know why someone couldn't have pointed the agents in the direction of a locally-owned pizza shop. Most of the others followed in the same vane. People questioned the food choices of the federal agents. In fact, some openly advocated for the agents to order from their favorite pizza shops.
A few others defended their choice of Domino's.
Some wanted to know what toppings they ordered.
A handful of commenters said they were enjoying the pizza discussion.
A few others cracked jokes and/or offered alternate theories as to what was going on at the courthouse.
The FBI and the DOJ would neither confirm nor deny any details about who or what they're investigating or what toppings they ordered.