ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Abbeville teen is missing after running away from a foster home last week, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Savannah Colluns, 15, was at a foster residence in Abbeville along with five siblings after being placed in foster care for 10 days. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division believes she left the home sometime after 1:30 a.m. on February 9. She was possibly picked up by a "dark colored SUV."

VPSO investigators believe she ran away after learning she would be sent to live with a relative in Bunkie. She is currently thought to be in Lafayette or Opelousas.

"If she is located or anyone has any information, please contact Sergeant Josh Hebert at 337-898-4403, your local law enforcement agency, or 911," VPSO said in a Wednesday release.

