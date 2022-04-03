Police Say 6 Dead, 10 Wounded in Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people have been killed and 12 injured in Sacramento in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire. Police say they are searching for at least one suspect. Fire department officials say some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the shooting has left his city with a broken heart as investigators search for clues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.

