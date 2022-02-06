UPDATE: Police Solve Guilbeau Road Robbery Case

UPDATE: Sunday, February 6, 2022:

Lafayette police say they've arrested two suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a Guilbeau Road business.

According to Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, a minor, described only as a male, is facing an armed robbery charge in connection with the case. Angel Lopez-Paz, 21, Duson, was also arrested. He's facing an accessory after the fact to armed robbery charge.

Police did not provide an age for the juvenile suspect.

Lopez-Paz remains in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $20,000 bond. The minor is in the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, February 4, 2022, 3 p.m.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department are looking for any information they can get after a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Road was robbed at gunpoint just before noon Friday.

Around 11:46 Friday morning, Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, spokesperson for the department, says a lone suspect walked into the business with the weapon. The suspect walked up to the register and demanded money from employees of the business.

The press release concerning today's crime mentions that this bandit ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you saw anything or if you know anything, please call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477). All callers can remain anonymous. You can also anonymously give information by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

The suspect, in this case, had a black mask over his face; his pants were black; his shoes were black, and he was wearing a black-hooded jacket. The jacket had white on the bottom.

Wednesday night, there was an armed robbery of a store in Scott. In that case, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger told us, via a press release, that two people robbed a business on Westgate Road in Scott. One person went in first and made a purchase then the second person in a Honda Civic went into the store, brandished the gun, and demanded money from the employees.

