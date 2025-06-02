It’s the final twist of the knife for those who still held on to hope.

A photo posted to the Foodies of Lafayette Facebook Group by David Erny shows the unmistakable remnants of the Popeyes buffet in Lafayette, toppled over and trashed behind the 1300 W Pinhook Rd location. The image captures what was once the buffet’s heat lamp assembly, discarded like forgotten fast food lore. And with that, the last physical sign of the world’s final Popeyes buffet is officially gone.

David Erny via Foodies of Lafayette, Facebook David Erny via Foodies of Lafayette, Facebook loading...

For years, the Lafayette location near the Oil Center was a culinary dream destination, drawing visitors (and even Anthony Bourdain) from near and far to witness what was believed to be the last all-you-can-eat Popeyes buffet in existence.

For just over ten bucks, you could pile your tray high with spicy fried chicken, buttery biscuits, and every side your Louisiana heart desired. It was a local legend — until it wasn’t.

Get our free mobile app

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the buffet quietly disappeared under the guise of safety regulations. Like many things during that time, it never came back. But while some held on to the hope it might return, the dismantling of the buffet’s infrastructure is the final, painful confirmation that the buffet isn’t just gone — it’s never coming back.

As David Erny shared in his now widely shared Facebook post:

> “It is OFFICIAL!!! Sadly, I can confirm... \[the] location had shuttered the buffet during the COVID era and had until now, had a slim possibility of one day reopening… It has now dismantled all remaining assets.”

To the untrained eye, the photo might show junk behind a restaurant. But to Lafayette locals and believers of the buffet? It’s the tombstone of a Louisiana icon.

Photo used with permission from Paul Kieu Photo used with permission from Paul Kieu loading...

Gone are the trays. Gone is that dusty red banner. Gone is the buffet.

Photo used with permission from Paul Kieu Photo used with permission from Paul Kieu loading...

Long live the Popeyes Buffet — even if only in memory.