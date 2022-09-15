A popular grocery store in Acadiana was destroyed Wednesday in a massive fire.

Weston's Grocery Store in Lewisburg was destroyed in the blaze Wednesday night and KLFY reports that not much information is out at the time in regards to the blaze.

A number of people on social media have expressed their sadness about this news as this store was an apparent staple for many

We'll continue to follow this developing story and provide more details here as they become available.

Here's another look from the scene on Wednesday night.

