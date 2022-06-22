Pump House Full of Chlorine Catches Fire at Blue Bayou Water Park in Baton Rouge

A pump house full of chlorine at Blue Bayou Water Park in Baton Rouge caught fire on Tuesday evening, sending a plume of smoke into the sky above the location off Perkins Road.

The St. George Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:15 pm. Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes after arriving and no one was injured.

The park was closed at the time the fire started.

Pictures posted by the Fire Department show the pump house was located under one of the amusement park's ride structures.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigator with the St. George Fire Department is currently looking into what started the blaze.

Blue Bayou officials have also yet to announce if the water park will have to close at all to repair the pump house.

You may recall that Blue Bayou got a much later start this year, reportedly due to a staff shortage. The park just opened on June 15.

Blue Bayou Water Park is scheduled to be open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm through August 7th. Then beginning August 13th, the park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays only, through and including Labor Day, September 5, 2022.