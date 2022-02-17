Raccoon Falls From Ceiling at LSU Dining Hall, Chaos Ensues [Video]

Students eating at an LSU dining hall on Wednesday evening got quite a bit more than they bargained for as a raccoon fell through the ceiling.

According to the LSU Reville, the animal caused a bit of chaos at the 459 Dining Hall on campus while students were getting their grub on.

Several social media posts captured the panic of quite a few people as they stood on chairs and tables as staff tried to trap the animal.

One TikTok video shared on Twitter by TigerTV showed someone trying to catch the raccoon in a trash can while another person came up from behind and hit the animal with a broom.

As you can imagine, the ordeal was a bit unnerving to some. LSU freshman, Danielle Gipson, was one of the students present in the dining hall during the incident.

"All I hear was a raccoon was in the 459," Gipson said. "Everyone is standing up and looking around for it. I went and still got my food because I thought that it was fake. The raccoon then ran underneath my table and I immediately got on top of the chair."

Gipson then saw the raccoon leap on the table. And as she returned to her table, her friends told her that the raccoon had been on top of her bag.

"I am just scared that my bag has a disease," Gipson said. "Right not it's funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone."

Thankfully, the raccoon was eventually caught by some brave employees. Animal Control was dispatched, and once on the scene, they were able to safely remove the raccoon.

