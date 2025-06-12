Extremely Rare Albino Raccoon Spotted in College Station, Texas

(KPEL) - It's not uncommon to find a raccoon digging around in a dumpster or knocking trashcans over looking for food.

It is however very uncommon to find a super rare albino raccoon digging around in a dumpster, and that's exactly what happened in College Station, Texas.

How Rare Are Albino Raccoons?

Chances are you've never spotted an albino raccoon, and that's because they really rare.

According to skedaddlewildlife.com only about 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 20,000 raccoons are born with albinism.

However, the odds grow to 1 in 750,000 when it comes to the chance of actually seeing one. This is roughly the same odds of being struck by lightning.

If you've ever seen a white raccoon you're pretty lucky because it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

From Animals Around The Globe via Newsbreak -

"A Houston-area neighborhood was stunned by an incredibly rare visitor: an albino raccoon, boldly scavenging during the day. With snowy-white fur and glowing red eyes, the animal looked more like something out of folklore than a suburban backyard."

Gabriel Heritage who works at College Station Nissan in College Station, Texas was taking out the trash at the dealership when he found the albino raccoon in the dumpster looking for food.

He wasn't alone either, he had 4 raccoon buddies with him as well.

As soon as Gabriel posted the pictures he took to social media they quickly went viral and got picked up by news outlets across Texas.

Gabriel then helped the raccoons get out of the dumpster and go on their way.

Check out the pictures of the albino raccoon he took in the video below.

