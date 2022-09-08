Little pieces of metal are cause for concern in some BiPAP and CPAP masks according to the FDA. Because of the potential for death, several masks are being recalled.

The metal pieces included in some masks that are there to help them stay in place can potentially lead to catastrophic results as they can interfere with pacemakers, stents, and shunts. Magnetics attract metal, and it's as simple as that.

Tens of thousands of people in Louisiana have sleep apnea. There are also other conditions when face masks are needed for extension of life to improve breathing.

Phillips Recall Mask BiPAP CPAP FDA

The following are the masks that the Food and Drug Administration is recalling:

DreamWear

Amara View

Wisp

Wisp Youth

DreamWisp

The potential for trouble and even death is not just narrowed to the users of the masks, but the person sleeping next to them as well. Imagine that metal being attracted to your cochlear implants or an implanted medical device in your body.

The company that makes the masks, Philips, has reported fourteen serious injuries to the FDA. There are 17 million people who wear these masks.

If you're thinking this might not impact you, here is a list of the things that could be impacted by the magnets in your masks:

Brain Stents

Pacemakers

Insulin Pumps

Neurostimulators

Aneurysm Clips

Implanted Cardioverter Defibrillators

Magnetic Denture Attachments

More items in your body or that of your bed partner that could be impacted include the following:

Shrapnel

Splinters

Of the fourteen serious illness cases that are believed connected to this metal in the masks are the following:

Pacemaker Failure

Arrhythmia Seizures

Irregular Blood Pressure

What Should You Do?

The FDA says the first thing you need to do is to stop wearing that mask. You should then call your doctor to ask them about your next steps. You can click here for much more information.

What If You Have Had a Problem With Your Mask?

The FDA is asking anyone who has had a problem to make sure they report to them. If you prefer, there is an 800 number, 1-800-345-6443.

