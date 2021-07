According to reports, rapper 'Biz Markie' has died at the age of 57. Reports include that the "Just a Friend" rapper has been battling complications with diabetes for over a year.

See the report from @TMZ on Twitter below.

According to the above report, 'Biz Markie' passed away at a hospital in Baltimore while surrounded by family.

Lars Niki

Rest in peace to 'Biz Markie'. I hope everyone plays this one real loud in his memory.

Social Media Response To Death Of 'Biz Markie'