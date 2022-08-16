UPDATE – At Least One Person Injured after Reports of Shots Fired at Cajun Field

Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest developments, at least one person has been injured.

Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department says that University Police are handling the investigation.

We are awaiting more details on the investigation but at this time, KLFY is reporting that one person has been injured. The report goes on to say that a vehicle was also reportedly struck by gunfire.

According to Unofficial: Lafayette City Government Facebook page, an alert was sent out with the report of shots fired just after 2:30 p.m. today.

