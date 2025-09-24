LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Acadiana locals know all the perfect spots to ensure a perfect date night. Whether you are looking for a candlelit French cuisine experience or a cozy Italian dinner paired with an excellent wine selection, these restaurant recommendations will never steer you wrong.

On the following list, you will find some of the most mentioned romantic local restaurants in the Lafayette area, straight from locals who frequent them.

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Acadiana

A longtime favorite for an upscale dinner experience. iMonelli's is known for its dimly lit atmosphere and classic Italian menu. Locals say the service, food, and wine list are what keep it in their rotation.

Couples looking for romance and small-town charm will feel right at home when dining at Cafe Sydnie Mae. Think Creole-inspired dishes with a cozy atmosphere.

If you are looking for candlelight and classic French dining, Jane's is a must. From escarot to crème brûlée, the menu is sure to transport you straight to France without leaving Acadiana.

Talk about an extensive wine selection; you can even take a wine quiz that will make recommendations for you on their iPad. Their servers are all well-versed on wine pairings and what makes for a perfect nightcap. Marcello's continues to offer authentic Italian dishes that have always kept locals coming back.

Tucked away in Broussard, Nash's is an excellent choice for special occasions, holidays, and date night. Nash's offers an upscale yet approachable experience that is always worth the drive.

A nice blend of upscale dining with a warm atmosphere. If you prefer a nice steak and seafood selection in a quiet setting that makes dinner conversations easy, this will be your new go-to date night spot.

Want to venture off the beaten path? This rustic riverside restaurant offers delicious comfort food with a romantic atmosphere.

This trendy downtown spot is always highly recommended by locals for those seeking a unique cocktail menu and a family-style dinner experience. The perfect place to get cozy at the bar, grab a drink, and share a couple of appetizers. The food is always plated so beautifully that you will want to snap a picture for your date night memories.

One of the first restaurants recommended by locals is always Charley G's. The jazz piano, dim lighting, and rich menu will make for an incredibly romantic night out.

This classic steakhouse, located inside Cypress Bayou Casino, is renowned for its curtain booths in the cigar room and its elevated dining experience.