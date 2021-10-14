ROOFTOP CONCERT: Symphony in the Sky

After several months of postponed or canceled events, it's great to have live music back. Especially when the event is held in a VERY COOL venue!

Symphony in the Sky is back LIVE from the rooftop of the Vermilion Street parking garage, Downtown Lafayette, Tuesday, Oct. 26. It's an evening of music, city views and food to support the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s music education programs.

This is the 4th year for the ASO's Symphony in the Sky, which offers a unique performance of popular music by contemporary artists, set against the Lafayette skyline, while concert-goers enjoy dinner and cocktails.

Townsquare Media, Staff Photo

This year’s event features the music and essence of Aretha Franklin, ‘The Queen of

Soul’, performed by the Symphony and guest vocalists, Charlene Howard Folse, Melete Terry, Sharona Thomas, and Julie Williams.

Dana Baker, Executive Director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, says "there's no other event in town quite like" Symphony in the Sky.

“Symphony in the Sky combines great food and an elegant setting, with the fun of listening to popular music as interpreted by the Symphony, to offer a true ‘night on the town’ experience. This year’s musical theme of ‘The Queen of Soul’ is sure to get people moving in their seats and singing along.” - Dana Baker, Executive Director, ASO

With the combination of those great vocalists, the talent of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, cocktails, dinner, and the coolest venue in town, Symphony in the Sky is sure to be a fun night.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so this year's event is extra important. Proceeds benefit the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's music education programs and Conservatory, which offer high-quality learning opportunities for musicians of all ages to advance their talents and passions.

Facebook/Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

ASO relies on the vital support of the community to continue its mission and provide exceptional music experiences to Lafayette.

Symphony in the Sky is presented by Service Chevrolet Cadillac, and sponsored in part by Louisiana Lottery Corporation (Corporate VIP sponsor), and The Gleason Group (Photo Booth Station sponsor).

Facebook/Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

From performances that include readings from classic poems, short stories and epics, guest artists like Roddie Romero and Lauren Daigle, and interpretations of pieces from classical to modern artists, the ASO's innovative concerts are not to be missed.

Symphony in the Sky, October 26th, 5:30 pm, on the roof of the Vermilion Street parking garage. For tickets, visit the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website.

