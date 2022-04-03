Safest Cities And Towns In Southwest Louisiana

Everyone wants to raise their family in a safe environment, so it begs the question: Where are the safest cities and towns in SWLA?

I recently stumbled upon a website called Crime Grade, where you can search the crime statistics of any city in the USA and it breaks down the details in easy-to-understand grades. The website also has a color-coded interactive map of each city to show you the safest parts of the city and the most dangerous.

It got me thinking, I wonder where the safest places to live in Southwest Louisiana are? I would imagine everyone has their own preconceived notions about where the safest places are in SWLA, so let's see if you are correct.

The Top Five Safest Places To Live In Southwest Louisiana:

1. Moss Bluff is the overall safest place to live in SWLA, according to the Crime Grade website.

Overall Crime Grade: B

Violent Crime Grade: B

Property Crime Grade: C

Burglary Crime Grade: C-

2. Iowa is ranked as the second safest place to live in SWLA, according to the Crime Grade website.

Overall Crime Grade: C+

Violent Crime Grade: C+

Property Crime Grade: C-

Burglary Crime Grade: D

3. Westlake is ranked as the third safest place to live in SWLA, according to the Crime Grade website.

Overall Crime Grade: C

Violent Crime Grade: C

Property Crime Grade: D+

Burglary Crime Grade: D-

4. Sulphur is ranked as the fourth safest place to live in SWLA, according to the Crime Grade website.

Overall Crime Grade: C

Violent Crime Grade: C-

Property Crime Grade: D+

Burglary Crime Grade: D

5. DeQuincy is ranked as the fifth safest place to live in SWLA, according to the Crime Grade website.

Overall Crime Grade: C-

Violent Crime Grade: C-

Property Crime Grade: D

Burglary Crime Grade: D-

Lake Charles did not fair as well as the towns above. Shocking, I know. According to Crime Grade's website, 96% of cities in the United States are safer than Lake Charles. Let that sink in.

Overall Crime Grade: D

Violent Crime Grade: D

Property Crime Grade: D-

Burglary Crime Grade: F

