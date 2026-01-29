(KPEL News) - 10,000 pounds is the weight of a piece of heavy machinery that falls on a man at a work site in Scott.

Scott Fire Department officials responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a call for help from the business.

As firefighters responded to the scene, they found that one of the workers, a 57-year-old man, was trapped by a mini excavator.

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says they wasted no time in getting their equipment onto the scene to help free the man.

They came in with their hydraulic rescue equipment. They first had to stabilize the excavator, and once that was done, firefighters pulled the man to safety.

Medical aid was immediately provided to the 57-year-old man, and he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Amazingly, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In the investigation into how the man got trapped under the excavator, Chief Sonnier says it was discovered that when the worker was in the process of backing the excavator off a trailer, a slip happened.

What slipped? Sonnier says it was determined that a ramp slipped, which created a situation where the excavator overturned and ended up on top of the man. The operator of the excavator was trapped.

Chief Sonnier says the situation played out at a business located in the 200 block of Lormand Road.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

