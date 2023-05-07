Shots Fired at Heymann Park in Lafayette, Leaving 3 Injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police are investigating a shooting at a park in Lafayette Sunday evening that left three people injured and one in critical condition.

Suspects in Heymann Park were armed with guns and opened fire around 7 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, when police arrived, there were three people who had been struck by gunfire.

A 17-year-old male and a 55-year-old female received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, but a third victim - a 35-year-old male - was listed in critical condition.

Multiple posts on social media described hearing gunshots, with some even describing what happened at the scene, though Lafayette police have not confirmed all of those details.

"My son and his friends were there and thankfully, they are safe," one Facebook comment said. "One of his friends saw a lady who got shot in the leg while holding a baby. As a mother, this is my worst fear."

"Multiple people were shot down Heyman park," anothed added. "One lil guy got dropped on on sterling, shot in the chest."

Others online described the scene as a "war zone."

There is very little information available at this time as police are still working to get what information they can from the shooting.

Local law enforcement is asking for any information citizens may have. Anyone with information can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

