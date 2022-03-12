Six-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Writes Letters to Foster Dog’s New Family

6-year-old- Roman Duncan from Louisiana and his family fostered a puppy named Maggie. The family knew they would not be keeping the puppy forever. Maggie was sent to New York to be with her permanent adoption owners which meant Maggie leaving 6-year-old Roman and his family behind. What this young Louisiana boy did to make sure Maggie's new family knew everything about her is the sweetest thing ever.

Over the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Duncan family took in a stray puppy named Maggie, a pit bull mix. Maggie needed to be a little older before she could be adopted so her stay in Louisiana was only temporary.

Maggie was sent to North Shore Animal League America in New York after being adopted. When Maggie arrived in New York, she had her medical records and photos. But that's not all, the pitbull mix also showed up with sweet letters written by 6-year-old Roman. Little Roman had inserted his letters into the other paperwork for Maggie's new family to see.

In his handwritten letters, the Louisiana boy said Maggie, "is the best dog ever". He explained to the new owners that she loved playing fetch cuddling and she loved other kids. "Maggie is the best dog you could ever ask for."

Roman is now 7-years-old and North Shore Animal League America in New York is working to unite Roman and Maggie's new family so he can see how well Maggie's doing in her new environment for himself.

The impact that animals have on children is honestly incredible. -North Shore Animal League America

