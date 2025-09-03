A video shared to Facebook by JP Boudreaux captured thick smoke billowing from Jet Coffee Roasters on Camino Real, just off Johnston Street in Lafayette. The building sits next to the original Jet Coffee shop, where customers were still in the drive-thru as the smoke intensified.

Witnesses described how quickly the scene escalated, with visibility dropping to near zero in a matter of seconds. Traffic along Johnston Street backed up as drivers slowed to watch the situation unfold.

Fire Department Responds to Smoke Scare

According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the doors and roof vents of the building. Emergency crews entered and determined the smoke was coming from a bean roaster located in an adjacent space.

Officials say the roaster had been left unattended, which caused the beans to overheat and produce massive amounts of smoke. Crews used fans to ventilate the building and removed the burnt beans from the roaster.

No Fire, No Injuries

Despite the dramatic scene, officials confirmed there was no fire, only heavy smoke. No injuries were reported.

The incident drew plenty of attention from customers and drivers nearby, but authorities say the situation was under control shortly after firefighters arrived.

After only a slight interruption, things are business as usual at Jet Coffee.