Something Quite Strange Was Caught on Video in Houma [Watch]

In a recent video out of Houma, Louisiana, something a bit odd was seen in the sky that local residents are having a hard time explaining.

UFO In Houma, Louisiana 2022

Uploaded to YouTube on 6/14/22 by Only Real UFOs, residents of Houma, Louisiana are searching for an explanation of what they say slowly floating in the night sky.

According to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), the witness who took this video "noticed this strange light in the sky while in vehicle. Thought it was stationary until it moved in perspective."

The eyewitness also reports the strange light in the sky seemed to be flickering.

They then pulled over and got out of their vehicle to shoot this video.

As you'll see, the eyewitness wasn't the only one who noticed the strange light in the sky as multiple other people can be seen shooting video of the unexplained event as well.

Oddly, it looks like there is some kind of fluttering propulsion mechanism, but it can't be seen clearly.

At the end of the video, you can view an infrared version of the object in the sky to get a different look at it.

Eerily, the infrared version makes it look even more creepy.

Is it a craft, a being, or a drone?

Could it be...an angel?

Some of the comments on YouTube offer some interesting speculation.

So, what the heck do you think this is? Let us know!