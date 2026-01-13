Highlights

St. Landry Parish School Board proposes 9.9 mill property tax increase on May 16 ballot

District currently has the 60th lowest millage rate among Louisiana’s 64 parishes at 20.52 mills

A tax increase would fund a $2,500 annual raise for all school employees

Money targeted for security improvements, including resource officers, fencing, and cameras

The last mileage increase passed in the 1980s, leaving facilities decades behind modern standards

St. Landry Parish Voters Face 9.9 Mill Tax Increase for Schools in May Election

District seeks first millage hike since the 1980s to fund raises, security upgrades, and facility improvements across parish schools.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — St. Landry Parish voters will decide the future of local schools on May 16 when they consider a 9.9 mill property tax increase to modernize facilities and boost employee compensation across the district.

The proposed tax hike is the first millage increase since the 1980s for St. Landry Parish schools, which currently operate with one of the lowest tax rates in Louisiana. Superintendent Milton Batiste III is asking voters to support the measure to address what he describes as decades of deferred maintenance and inadequate funding.

“You know, you have 64 parishes in the state of Louisiana,” Batiste told KLFY. “We currently have the 60th lowest millage. So I think it’s just something where we really need to start just kind of getting up to speed and start inching along in terms of school funding.”

How School Funding Would Be Spent Across St. Landry Parish

Batiste identified three primary funding targets if voters approve the millage increase. Every school employee would receive a $2,500 annual salary increase, addressing the district’s ongoing challenge competing with neighboring parishes for qualified teachers.

Security improvements are the second priority. The district plans to install metal detectors at school entrances, upgrade camera systems, add fencing to elementary campuses, and hire additional school resource officers. Currently, most elementary schools in the parish can be accessed without secure entry points.

Ian Auzenne Ian Auzenne loading...

“Most of our elementary campuses, you can just walk onto the campus,” Batiste explained. “Our goal is to try to modernize our current facilities.”

Facility upgrades would address infrastructure problems decades in the making. Only one of the district’s seven high schools has a functional running track. Many buildings lack modern security features, climate control systems, and updated learning spaces that students in better-funded parishes take for granted.

The district would also hire additional school nurses, counselors, and support staff to address student mental health and medical needs.

Timeline and St. Landry Parish Opportunities

Early voting for the May 16 election runs from May 2-9, 2026, excluding Sunday, May 4. Voters can cast early ballots at the St. Landry Parish Registrar of Voters office in Opelousas during business hours.

If the millage passes, the district can start work immediately. Unlike previous proposals with multi-year rollout plans, Batiste said the district could start improvements right away.

“It’s not a three-year plan, not a five-year plan,” Batiste said. “If we get this passed, we can start putting these things in a place like right away.”

The superintendent has released a full letter to the community explaining the millage proposal in detail.

What Happened with Previous St. Landry Parish School Tax Proposals

St. Landry Parish voters rejected a larger millage increase proposal in 2022 that would have nearly doubled the property tax rate. That measure had three separate propositions for teacher salaries, athletic facilities, and capital improvements including four new elementary schools.

The current proposal is more modest. By keeping the increase under 10 mills, district leaders hope to address the most critical needs without overwhelming taxpayers.

The district is losing money from declining enrollment and reduced state funding. School officials project a $4.9 million operating fund deficit by the end of 2026 without additional revenue sources.

Consolidation efforts have reshaped the district in recent years. Schools including Washington Elementary, Grand Coteau Elementary, and several middle schools have faced closure or consolidation proposals as administrators try to operate more efficiently with limited resources.

What Happens Next for St. Landry Parish Schools

The school board approved placing the millage question on the May 16 ballot during a special meeting. Between now and the election, district officials plan to conduct public information sessions explaining the proposal’s details and answering voter questions.

Batiste said asking for a tax increase is never easy, but the request is a fair compromise between district needs and taxpayer concerns.

“I think it’s a fair ask. It’s not anything, you know, overboard,” Batiste said. “But I do agree that we have to be responsible. We have to ask, put things in place and move forward.”