St. Landry Parish School Board Bans Corporal Punishment

The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to ban corporal punishment in schools across the Parish.

In a unanimous vote this past Thursday (7/4/22) the St. Landry Parish School Board passed a ban on corporal punishment in Parish classrooms according to KATC.

Corporal punishment is defined as "the deliberate infliction of physical pain as a response to undesired behavior by students" by wikipedia.com.

According to the Louisiana School Board Association, Louisiana is one of 15 states that still allow corporal punishment in schools, and roughly 40 Parishes in Louisiana still allow paddling.

St. Landry Parish School Board Superintendent Patrick Jenkins tells KATC "Today, (corporal punishment) is something that we are trying to move away from."

"In May the Louisiana House approved a bill outlawing physical force that causes pain or discomfort to children, but it also allows corporal punishment if parents or guardians provide written permission. It remains in the Senate."

