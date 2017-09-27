St. Martinville Casino Robbed

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who are alleged to have robbed a casino in the 1100 block of Clover Hill Road in St. Martinville yesterday.

Deputies got a call at around 5 o'clock yesterday evening that two white men came in armed to the casino, and they made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Deputies say both men were seen wearing blue jeans with long-sleeved black shirts, masks on their faces along with sunglasses and black hats.

One white male suspect was described as having a slim build and being five feet, six inches tall.

The other white male suspect was described as having a medium build and being six feet, three inches tall.

Both men were seen getting into a black truck that had an LED-type light bar that had tinted windows.

Witnesses saw the truck take off northbound on Louisiana Highway 31.

Do you know anything about these suspects or case?