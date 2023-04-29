St. Martinville Man Identified as Victim in Overnight Lafayette, Louisiana Shooting

St. Martinville Man Identified as Victim in Overnight Lafayette, Louisiana Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An overnight shooting on E. Simcoe Street in Lafayette took the life of a St. Martinville man, Lafayette police confirmed on Saturday.

Raylon Mason, 22, of St. Martinville was one of two shooting victims at the scene when police responded to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, but Mason died as a result of his injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information on the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

You can read our original report below.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early this morning on E. Simcoe Street. That shooting hospitalized one and left another dead.

Just after 1 a.m. this morning, Lafayette police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of E. Simcoe. Investigating officers arrived to find two victims at the scene. Both were transported to a local hospital and while one suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the other ultimately died as a result of their injuries.

The victims are not being identified at this time. Next of kin is being contacted for the deceased.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

