If you've been on Facebook lately, you may have noticed a few photos and videos being posted by residents of Sunset expressing concerns over alleged poor tap water conditions.

Sunset, Louisiana Water Conditions

In numerous Facebook posts by a concerned resident of Sunset, who wishes to remain anonymous, you can see the alleged tap water conditions some people are experiencing.

In one of the posts, this concerned resident encourages other people living in Sunset to "Please take water samples and save them. Trying to get some information on where to send samples for testing."

As you can see above, the alleged water conditions some residents are experiencing certainly can't be suitable for drinking, cooking, or bathing.

I asked the concerned resident how long the Sunset water has been like this and was told the issue seems to have begun around 2020.

It's important to note that, from the information I've been given, it doesn't seem that all Sunset residents are experiencing these water issues. But, even one household is obviously one too many.

(Below are some responses to the photos on Facebook)

Being that the issue with the Sunset water doesn't appear to be a universal issue throughout the city, could the cause be due to something else? Could this be an issue caused by some people's old water heaters? Certainly, it could be, but from the information I can find, it doesn't seem likely.

It's also important to note that, the Sunset resident that has been trying to get answers and fixes for the terrible water conditions tells us this isn't an attempt to just cause trouble. As a matter of fact, this person loves living in Sunset and loves the local community.

"We really have some great people in our town. We cannot point fingers."

The issue is also said to be happening in the Grand Coteau area as well.

Do you live in Sunset or Grand Coteau? If so, are you having these problems with your water?

Here are some more photos we have been given permission to share showing the alleged issues with some people's water quality in Sunset.

