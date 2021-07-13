‘Tardi Gras’ Parade Set for September 25th in Jefferson Parish

Sometimes it is indeed better to have things late than never. And that's the case when it comes to Mardi Gras festivities in Jefferson Parish.

Of course, virtually no one got to enjoy the revelry of Mardi Gras in 2021 so local authorities in Jefferson Parish are trying to help folks somewhat make up for the loss of no parades this year.

They want everyone to celebrate with a big ole parade on September 25. And they're calling it "Tardi Gras."

That's awesome.

The Tardi Gras parade will combine a little bit from every krewe and every parade in Jefferson Parish.

Now, the parade is not set in stone, but a vote by the Parish Council will come this Wednesday, July 14th, and it's expected to be approved.

“I’m excited about it,” said Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy. “We need to do something positive and Mardi Gras even a fake Mardi Gras is something that brings people together. And I’ll really be surprised if this isn’t a very positive event. I think it’s going to be cool.”

The projected parade route will combine the old with the new. Tardi Gras will parade on Metairie Road, which hasn't been done in years.

The route will roll through Metairie, starting on Severn, turn onto Metairie Road, go north on Bonnabel toward the lake, and then turn onto Veterans Blvd.

In the event of rain, the parish plans to move the parade to the following day on Sunday, September 26th.

Now, what about Mardi Gras 2022 in the Big Easy? An announcement could come out of the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee meeting later this month on July 29th.