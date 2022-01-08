Teen Shot and Killed in Eunice

Sad news.

Our media partners at KATC TV 3 report that a teenager was shot and killed in Eunice Friday night.

According to the report, the shooting happened in a parking lot at a convenience store on E Laurel Avenue around 10 PM.

A masked person was seen shooting towards two juveniles off of Hwy 90 and now police are asking for your help in identifying the alleged shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Eunice Police at 337-457-2626.

This incident comes after several other shootings in Eunice and citizens have been very vocal on social media about the amount of violence in Eunice.

Eunice Police have noted in recent reports that they are aware of the violence throughout the city and have even identified certain areas of the city that seem to be most problematic.