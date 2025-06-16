BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart reportedly went into cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday morning and is currently in intensive care at a hospital.

According to his son, Donnie, Swaggart went into cardiac arrest around 8:00 am on Sunday and "has never regained consciousness."

Donnie said that paramedics responded to his father's home and were able to get a heartbeat before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Jimmy Swaggart is 90 years old and, of course, is one of the most well-known televangelists in the world. He is the founder of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Donnie updated the congregation during a special prayer service held for his dad on Sunday evening at their Baton Rouge church:

This morning at a little after eight, Gabe and I rushed into Mother’s house. Dad had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them. But they were able to get a heartbeat back. Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short.

He later added:

But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.

Jimmy Swaggart, a native of Ferriday, Louisiana, also founded the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College. He remains the senior pastor of the Family Worship Center, located off of Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

