Texas 90’s Country Fest Features Who’s Who From The Era

Talk about a show stopper! We ran across a festival going on this Thanksgiving weekend in Hempstead Texas called the Texas 90's Fest and features some of the biggest names of country music from the 1990's era.

The festival is going in at the Waller Country Fairgrounds which is on Highway 290 just Northwest of Houston, Texas.

This festival is going on this Saturday, November 27th and it begins at Noon and hold on to your cowboy hat for this lineup!

Gates open at 11:30 am and the music starts at noon with an all-star line-up. Here is the schedule that is about to make you say wow!

12:00 pm -- Rick Trevino

Rick Trevino (Getty Images for The Recording A)

2:00 pm --- Andy Griggs

4:00 pm --- Mark Wills

6:00 pm --- Chris Cagle

8:00 pm --- Shenandoah

Shenandoah (Photo provided by Bouboyz Entertainment)

10:00 pm --- Randy Travis into and Daryle Singletary Tribute

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

10:30 pm --- Sammy Kershaw

Sammy Kershaw (Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Now that is one heck of a lineup! Advanced tickets start at $39 or pay $49 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are $10 each. Now want to be a VIP?

For $200 you can buy a VIP ticket which includes access to the VIP Sections, VIP Bar, get access to the front of the stage, or enjoy table seating and snack bar.

Now if you are feeling froggy and want to get the ultimate experience, you can buy the $400 Platinum VIP package which includes access to Platinum VIP Lounge, access to the front of the stage, a free dinner, and a personal bartender. You also get a Meet and Greet with all bands who are doing meet and greets.

So if you are looking for a really cool event and love 90's country, then this is definitely for you!