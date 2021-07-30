The Commodores Perform In Lake Charles This September

Funk and soul legends The Commodores are coming to perform in Lake Charles this September.

The band formed in 1968 while all the members were in college at the Tuskeegee Institute. Motown Records founder Berry Gordy discovered the ground and through their five decade career they've sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Hear their greatest hits of all time like:

Easy

Brick House

Nightshift

Slippery When Wet

And Many More!

The Commodores will take the Grand Event Center stage Friday September 17 at 8:30pm.

To purchase your tickets, click here.