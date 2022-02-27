The Most-Searched True Crime Stories In 2021

Get our free mobile app

Why do we love True Crime stories? Apparently, it's science. Mental Floss dropped 12 scientific reasons why we love True Crime. Things like scientists establishing that its normal, that it fascinates us because of our natural good vs evil instincts, and the fact that it makes us feel "prepared".

No matter why we love True Crime stories, they a huge pop culture phenomenon right now. There are massive podcasts devoted to these stories. Documentaries that dominate streaming services. Even entire cable networks that are nearly wall-to-wall true crime. Everywhere you go in modern society, we're talking about it.

Even if there are statistically less serial killers in our modern era, the history of killers still fascinates us today. How many different Ted Bundy documentaries can there be? Essentially an unlimited number, because there's a constant audience looking for it.

The access that the internet has granted to this genre can also help explain its jump in popularity. Just a few years ago, you could consider True Crime stories to be a niche. Something that would make sense as a once-a-week special on broadcast TV, but not something that anyone would think could generate thousands of daily listeners to podcasts (hell, at the time we may not have even known what a podcast was) or have these gigantic followings. But here we are.

Because many people have taken notice of this massive growth, a lot of research has been flowing about it. For 2021, the EdwardsKirby law firm researched the True Crime genre, using a combination of podcast and documentary topics, and a year's worth of Google Trends to find the most-searched True Crime case in all 50 states.

In Louisiana, the most-searched True Crime story was The Richardson Family Murders. Which does make the list of the Top 5 in the country as well. Here's the rest of the Top 5, and where they landed on the list: