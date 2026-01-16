Highlights

Christopher Harris Jr., 30, of Thibodaux, was cited for selling fish caught recreationally on Jan. 9

Agents traced a social media post from Dec. 21 advertising cleaned and bagged red drum and speckled trout

Harris had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Selling fish caught recreationally carries penalties up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail

Louisiana law requires commercial licenses to legally sell fish; recreational catches are for personal use only

Thibodaux Man Cited for Selling Fish Caught with Recreational License

Louisiana Wildlife Agents charge a 30-year-old after a social media post advertised cleaned red drum and speckled trout for sale.

THIBODAUX, La. (KPEL News) — A Lafourche Parish man was cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents after advertising fish for sale on social media—fish he caught with a recreational license.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited Christopher Harris Jr., 30, of Thibodaux on Jan. 9 for selling fish caught recreationally. Recreational licenses don’t allow you to sell your catch.

What Lafourche Parish Anglers Need to Know

Agents found a Dec. 21, 2025 social media post from Harris advertising cleaned and bagged red drum and speckled trout for sale. When they showed up at his house on Jan. 9, Harris told them he caught the fish with his recreational fishing license.

Fish caught with a recreational license are for personal use only. Recreational fishing licenses don’t allow sales. To sell fish in Louisiana, you need commercial licenses.

Recreational fishermen pay license fees that support conservation and follow catch limits designed to keep fish populations stable. Commercial fishermen operate under different rules that allow them to sell their catch.

Harris Had Active Warrant

Agents also found Harris had an active arrest warrant out of Lafourche Parish. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office came to the scene, arrested Harris, and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Penalties for Illegal Fish Sales

Selling fish caught recreationally can get you fined between $400 and $950 and jailed for up to 120 days.

The penalties protect commercial fishermen who pay for proper licenses. They also stop people from using recreational licenses as commercial operations, which can lead to overfishing.

Corporal Austin Anderson and Corporal Cody Salpietra handled the case.